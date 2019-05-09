Chris Evans' past-lives drama 'Infinite' is set to be released next summer.

Paramount Studios has announced the mystery film helmed by Antoine Fuqua and penned by John Lee Hancock and Ian Shorr, who are adapting D. Eric Maikranz's 2009 novel 'The Reincarnationist Papers', is slated for release on August 7, 2020.

The studio also announced their upcoming 'Coming to America' sequel starring Eddie Murphy has been moved back four months to December 18, 2020, to make way for 'Infinite'.

The movie is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian at Di Bonaventura Pictures, and John Zaozirny. Rafi Crohn is executive producing.

The original novel introduces readers to the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives and a troubled young man who becomes haunted by memories of two past lives after joining their ranks.

Murphy has been confirmed to return to his role as Prince Akeem in the hotly-anticipated sequel the 1988's flick, but it is not yet known whether the film's other stars, including James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Arsenio Hall, will return to their roles.

Craig Brewer is set to direct the new instalment.

Murphy said of Brewer's appointment at the time: ''After many years of anticipation, I'm thrilled that 'Coming to America 2' is officially moving forward.

''We've assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on 'Dolemite [Is My Name]', and I'm looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen.''