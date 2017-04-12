Chris Evans insists he has never had any ''bad breakups'' and would ''give a big hug'' to most of his ex-girlfriends.
The 'Captain America: Civil War' star - who has dated the likes of actresses Jessica Biel, Christina Ricci and Jenny Slate - insists he is on good terms with all of the women he has romanced in the past.
Asked if he runs into any of his exes in Los Angeles, he said: ''It's very rare. But I've had no bad breakups in my life. Typically, if I see an ex, I give a big hug, and it's wonderful to catch up.
''If you're ever fortunate enough to love someone and have them love you back, it's worth protecting that. It's rare that someone can truly know you. And if you've broken through that kind of wall, I think it's important to value that.''
And the 35-year-old actor - who recently split from Jenny - insists his pals aren't putting any pressure on him to settle down.
He added: ''I don't think [they're putting pressure on me]. Not to my face [anyway].''
And Chris admits he is ''deeply connected to his inner child'' and feels like a ''little kid trapped in a 35-year-old's body''.
He told the May issue of ELLE magazine: ''I feel deeply connected to my inner child. When I see a bounce house and those little cups of ice cream, I'm like, 'S**t. Where's mine?'
''I'm not ashamed of the parts of my youth that I'm still connected to - whether it's cartoons or Disney World or Christmastime. I think they're a real representation of my true self before the world had its impact on me.
''Sometimes when you see a group of grown-ups together acting like adults ... it's just not in me. I always kind of feel like a little kid trapped in a 35-year-old's body.''
