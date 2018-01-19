Chris Evans says he is ''pulling a fast one over on people'' because he's not as ''hot'' as people think.
The 'Captain America: Civil War' star says he looks really ''rough'' in the morning and doesn't live up to his sex symbol status.
He said: ''Oh, man! Goodness ... I still feel like I'm just trying to pull a fast one over on people. You don't know what I look like first thing in the morning! It's rough!''
And Chris admits he had a ''tough'' childhood, just like everyone else.
Speaking on the Thirst Aid Kit podcast, he added: ''If you look back on some of my photos from childhood, it was not kind. I had a really bumpy road, and I think like most of us, we still feel like that - no matter what. No matter what happens, we kind of connect to that chapter in life when you first start exploring the feelings of comparison. It's usually connected to when you start noticing the people you're attracted to - somewhere around 9, 10, 11 - when you first start coming into your own sexuality and start seeing how you stack up. That was probably one of the roughest chapters of my life! And so I think - for most people - you kind of stay in that suspended state.''
Meanwhile, Chris previously insisted he is not a ''walk-around-naked'' type of man.
He said: ''I'm definitely not a walk-around-naked personI don't even like shaving. I'm not a barefoot type of guy. My favourite article of clothing is a good pair of sneakers. Solid footwear makes me feel more secure, athletic and mobile. I'm not into labels, so I don't care what kind of sneakers they are, as long as they're comfortable and the laces tie. I just like things to be easy in my everyday life.''
