Chris Evans has revealed that he was ''begging'' director Rian Johnson for a role in 'Knives Out'.
Chris Evans begged Rian Johnson for a role in 'Knives Out'.
The 'Captain America' star plays Hugh Ransom Drysdale in the murder mystery and revealed that he was desperate for the role as he asked the filmmaker about appearing in the flick.
Speaking on a DVD extra for the movie, Chris said: ''I don't even think I let him speak. I think I just kind of was babbling the entire time about what I wanted to do with the role and what I thought I could bring and please cast me, basically. It was just kind of me just pitching him, just begging.''
The film - which also stars Daniel Craig, Ana De Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis among other A-listers - proved to be popular with both critics and audiences and a sequel has since been confirmed by writer-and-director Rian.
However, Chris is unlikely to return for a second movie, as Rian wants the film to have a ''new cast'' and ''new mystery'' for Daniel's detective Benoit Blanc to solve.
He previously said: ''If I can get together with Daniel every few years and do a new Benoit Blanc mystery? New location; new cast; new mystery. It'd be so much fun.''
The 46-year-old director recently revealed that Daniel almost didn't appear in the project at all but a delay to his James Bond film 'No Time To Die' enabled him to star in the motion picture.
Rian told In Studio: ''It was a very serendipitous moment when the Bond movie pushed three months. This was not like the injury he had; this was before that. It was just a logistic thing, they pushed their schedule, so he suddenly had a window open and we got in there right away and he said yes right away, and we were making the movie right away.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Brooke Dalton is a young married woman from Boston with enough problems in her life...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
All the creatures of the animal kingdom are called to a meeting, only to receive...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...