Chris Evans begged Rian Johnson for a role in 'Knives Out'.

The 'Captain America' star plays Hugh Ransom Drysdale in the murder mystery and revealed that he was desperate for the role as he asked the filmmaker about appearing in the flick.

Speaking on a DVD extra for the movie, Chris said: ''I don't even think I let him speak. I think I just kind of was babbling the entire time about what I wanted to do with the role and what I thought I could bring and please cast me, basically. It was just kind of me just pitching him, just begging.''

The film - which also stars Daniel Craig, Ana De Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis among other A-listers - proved to be popular with both critics and audiences and a sequel has since been confirmed by writer-and-director Rian.

However, Chris is unlikely to return for a second movie, as Rian wants the film to have a ''new cast'' and ''new mystery'' for Daniel's detective Benoit Blanc to solve.

He previously said: ''If I can get together with Daniel every few years and do a new Benoit Blanc mystery? New location; new cast; new mystery. It'd be so much fun.''

The 46-year-old director recently revealed that Daniel almost didn't appear in the project at all but a delay to his James Bond film 'No Time To Die' enabled him to star in the motion picture.

Rian told In Studio: ''It was a very serendipitous moment when the Bond movie pushed three months. This was not like the injury he had; this was before that. It was just a logistic thing, they pushed their schedule, so he suddenly had a window open and we got in there right away and he said yes right away, and we were making the movie right away.''