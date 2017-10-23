Former couple Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have been exchanging flirty messages on Twitter, to the delight of their fans.
The former couple - who split up in February - were recently spotted together in Atlanta on a double date with Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan and they have now delighted fans with a sweet Twitter exchange.
Chris wrote: ''The theme song to Mash stresses me out. The Pavlovian response is that it's time to go to bed and I probably haven't done my homework,'' and Jenny replied: ''Probably haven't''???? Cmon, Christopher. Have you done your homework or haven't you? It's 7pm and you've had the whoooole weekend. Cmon.''
Chris then sent a flirty tweet back, asking Jenny to ''cut class'' with him.
He wrote: ''How's your handwriting? Can you write me a note? Let's cut class!'' and Jenny replied: ''This is terrifying and exhilarating. Meet me behind the gym after science. I have shark bites.''
'Gifted' co-stars Jenny, 35 and Chris, 36, dated for almost a year after Jenny split up from her husband but they called time on their relationship in February due to conflicting schedules.
However, they have remained close and often gush about each other in interviews.
Chris dubbed Jenny his ''favourite human'' in an interview March, just one month after the couple called it quits.
He said at the time: ''She's my favourite human. She's the best. I've never ever ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does.
''She'll give you one sentence and there's no fat to it. You're like, 'You just chose such an unbelievable collection of words that beautifully articulate what you say.'
''It's like an art form talking with her, because the visuals associated with her expression are just so colourful.
She's so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself, she's incredibly compassionate, there's just nothing to not love about her.''
And Jenny gave Chris similar praise, as in April she called him a ''delight''.
She said: ''He's just an absolutely, really giving performer and a wonderful actor.
''It's a delight, a total delight.''
