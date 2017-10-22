Chris Evans and Jenny Slate have reportedly rekindled their romance.

The 'Captain America' star and the 35-year-old actress called time on their relationship earlier this year after nine months of dating, but after the pair were spotted on a romantic dinner date earlier this month, sources say the couple might just be igniting the flame once again.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''They seemed like a couple. [They were] laughing. He reached across and touched her arm a couple of times. They seemed like normal people on a date.''

According to the publication, the dinner took place on October 13 in Atlanta, and it has also been reported Chris, 36, and the 'Parks and Recreation' actress spent the following day at another restaurant, where they enjoyed a double date with Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey.

The pair have remained amicable since their split, with both parties having previously heaped praise on one another since parting ways.

Chris dubbed his 'Gifted' co-star as his ''favourite human'' in an interview March, just one month after the couple called it quits.

He said at the time: ''She's my favourite human. She's the best. I've never ever ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does.

''She'll give you one sentence and there's no fat to it. You're like, 'You just chose such an unbelievable collection of words that beautifully articulate what you say.'

''It's like an art form talking with her, because the visuals associated with her expression are just so colourful.

She's so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself, she's incredibly compassionate, there's just nothing to not love about her.''

And Jenny gave Chris similar praise, as in April she called him a ''delight''.

She said: ''He's just an absolutely, really giving performer and a wonderful actor.

''It's a delight, a total delight.''