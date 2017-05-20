Taylor Momsen has paid tribute to Chris Cornell.

After Chris took his own life in a Detroit hotel last week, Taylor, 23 - whose group The Pretty Reckless was supporting Soundgarden singer Chris' band on its recent tour - took to Instagram to share her feelings.

She wrote: ''My heart is broken. Still in a state of shock. I have no words right now except my heart pours out to his beautiful family and friends.''

The Pretty Reckless wrote on Twitter: ''Our deepest sympathies to family and new friends we just had the privilege to join for an all too brief moment. Our hearts are with you.''

Since Chris' passing at the age of 52, tributes have been pouring in from other stars.

Fellow musician and close friend Nile Rodgers wrote on Twitter: ''A mutual friend called me and tells me my bro passed away. #RIPChrisCornell You are a great artist Love to Vicki and fam @nilerodgers (sic)''

Led Zeppelin rocker Jimmy Page has also paid tribute to Chris, describing him as an ''incredibly talented'' artist.

Writing on Twitter, Jimmy said: ''RIP Chris Cornell Incredibly Talented Incredibly Young Incredibly Missed. (sic)''

Elsewhere, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale said he was in ''total shock'' after hear of his passing.

Gavin tweeted: ''I AM SO SADDENED BY CHRIS CORNELL PASSING. @ soundgarden TOTAL SHOCK.GREAT MAN.GREAT BAND.GREAT LOSS. LOVE TO EVERYONE IN HIS WORLD. XXX (sic).''

Chris is survived by his wife Vicky Karayiannis, daughters Lillian Jean, 16, and Toni, 12, and 11-year-old son Christopher.