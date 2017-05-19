Chris Cornell's wife believes prescription pills played a role in his suicide.

The Soundgarden frontman's death was ruled a suicide by hanging after he was found dead in his hotel in Detroit earlier this week but Chris' wife Vicky suspects that the drug Ativan may have played a part.

She said in a statement: ''As everyone who knew him commented, Chris was a devoted father and husband. He was my best friend. His world revolved around his family first and of course, his music, second.

''He flew home for Mother's Day to spend time with our family. He flew out mid-day Wednesday, the day of the show, after spending time with the children. When we spoke before the show, we discussed plans for a vacation over Memorial Day and other things we wanted to do.''

However, Vicky insisted that Chris was not himself when they spoke the night of his death and he admitted to taking the prescription pills.

She continued: ''He was slurring his words; he was different. When he told me he may have taken an extra Ativan or two, I contacted security and asked that they check on him.''

''What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details. I know that he loved our children and he would not hurt them by intentionally taking his own life.''

Their attorney Kirk Pasich added that the family believes the Ativan, which can lead to suicidal thoughts, could have caused the star to kill himself.

He said: ''Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris - or if any substances contributed to his demise.

''The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions.''

Meanwhile, Vicky also thanked fans for their support following Chris' sudden death earlier this week, at the age of just 52.

She said: ''Chris's death is a loss that escapes words and has created an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled.

''The outpouring of love and support from his fans, friends, and family means so much more to us than anyone can know. Thank you for that, and for understanding how difficult this is for us.''