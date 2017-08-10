Chris Cornell's widow has confirmed he will be honoured with a statue in his hometown following his tragic death earlier this year.

The Soundgarden singer - who sadly took his own life in May - will be remembered in Seattle with a tribute from artist and sculptor Wayne Toth, the man behind the statue of Johnny Ramone at his grave at Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Chris' widow Vicky told the Seattle Times about the statue, which will take seven months to create, and added: ''[Wayne] has already given me a design and the children and I love it.''

While the artwork is being made, family friend and attorney Mark Johnson is trying to find a location within the city of Seattle for the monument.

Vicky has called for fans and locals to suggest ideas for where the tribute should be placed.

She added: ''He is Seattle's son... and we will be bringing him home and honouring him, I hope, with all of you, your love and support.''

As a further tribute to her late husband, Vicky has also pledged $100,000 toward the Chris Cornell Music Therapy Program at the Seattle nonprofit Childhaven.

It will help provide care for children who have been victims of abuse and neglect, as well as those who are chemically affected.

She added: ''Chris was always interested in protecting traumatised children who had suffered physical or psychological abuse. He always felt music was a way to heal even neurological and emotional conditions...

''His promise was to help the most vulnerable children... My vow now is to keep his promise, and what better way to honour Chris and his hometown than by creating a music programme to help these babies heal.''