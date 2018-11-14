Chris Cornell is set to be honoured with a tribute concert in 2019.

Foo Fighters, Metallica and Ryan Adams are amongst the huge names set for the 'I Am The Highway' show in January next year following the rock star's tragic death in May last year aged 52.

Former members of his old bands - including Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog - are also set to be part of the bill.

Proceeds will benefit the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF), and Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the special event.

A number of special guests are also expected for the concert at the Forum in Los Angeles on January 16, with tickets going on sale on Friday (16.11.18) at bit.ly/IAmTheHighway.

The announcement comes after it was revealed Chris' son will appear in a music video for 'When Bad Does Good', which was originally released a year after the star's sad death.

Its unveiling on Friday will coincide with a new boxset spanning the singer's career, featuring a 17 track self titled LP, alongside a 62 track limited edition box set including songs from both his own solo work, and from his time with Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog.

Last month, Cornell was hailed as the ''voice of a generation'' by his widow Vicky at a ceremony as she joined their children to reveal artist Nick Marra's life-sized bronze sculpture at Seattle's MoPOP Museum.

Hailing Chris as a ''beautiful, powerful, incomparable'' source of light, she said: ''He was the voice of a generation, and an artist that continues to draw us closer together, forever.''

She also took the time to thank those assembled for their support and the city's ''loudest love''.

She said: ''I thank you for embracing and loving Chris so deeply. Thank you, Seattle, for the support and loudest love.''