Chris Cornell's wife Vicky led a star-studded tribute concert in memory of the late Soundgarden frontman on Wednesday night (16.01.19).

The likes of Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Metallica, Jack Black, Brad Pitt and Muse's Matt Bellamy were among those at the 'I Am The Highway' gig at the Forum in Los Angeles to honour the 'Black Hole Sun' hitmaker, following his tragic death in May 2017, aged 52.

Vicky said her late spouse would be ''very proud'' of the turn out and hailed him for paving the way for a whole new generation of musicians.

She said: ''We all know how music can change us, but Chris did something more extraordinary - he changed music and paved the way for so many from Seattle to across the globe.

''And that legacy, and his influence, will live for generations to come. I am so proud that, along with his legacy, his philanthropic work continues to grow and flourish.

''Chris would be so very proud. Simply put, to me, and because of all of you, Chris lives on, a music immortal whose passion for helping others is more alive today than ever.''

Former members of his old bands - including Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog - performed on the night.

And the evening featured a touching performance by the 'You Know My Name' hitmaker's 14-year-old daughter Toni, who did her own rendition of Bob Marley's 'Redemption Song', whilst standing in front of a picture of her late father.

Tenacious D frontman and Hollywood star Jack Black was joined on stage by Metallica's James Hetfield.

Whilst Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl - whose band Nirvana pioneered the grunge sound in the 90s along with fellow Seattle band Soundgarden - did 'Show Me How To Live' with Audioslave.

Foo Fighters also dedicated 'Everlong' to Chris.

Before performing their hit song, emotional frontman Dave said: ''I realise that with all this love, the one person that would have appreciated it the most can't be here tonight.''

Soundgarden were joined by Taylor Momsen, Waybe Kramer and Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morrello for a group performance of 'Loud Love'.

And Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme and Ryan Adams also took to the stage.

In October, a life-sized bronze sculpture of Chris was erected at Seattle's MoPOP Museum.

A coroner ruled the late rock star's death as suicide.