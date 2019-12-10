Chris Cornell's widow is suing Soundgarden.

Vicky Cornell has filed legal documents against several members of the late singer's band, alleging they are withholding royalties over seven unreleased recordings.

According to the documents, obtained by TMZ, she claims the seven songs were ''solely authored by Chris; contain Chris' own vocal tracks; and were bequeathed to Chris' Estate'' for the benefit of her and their children, Toni, 15, and Christopher, 14.

She also alleges the band refused when she offered to share recordings with them, so they could be released in a way that respects the late star's wishes, following his death in May 2017 aged 52.

And in Vicky's court documents obtained by E! News, it claims Soundgarden ''shamelessly conspired to wrongfully withhold hundreds of thousands of dollars indisputable owed to Chris' widow and minor children in an unlawful attempt to strong-arm Chris' Estate into turning over certain audio recordings created by Chris before he passed away.''

The docs claim the band had refused Vicky's offer to share the tracks with them ''on the absurd contention that the recordings are somehow the sole property of their purported partnership and that they (despite not creating the sound recordings) are somehow entitled to unilaterally dictate how the recordings should be exploited.''

But Soundgarden claim some members had been ''working on the files in a collaborative effort'' prior to his passing.

In a letter to Vicky, they wrote: ''The entire band was feeling very positive about their rekindled artistic energy and creativity.''

She also shared a lengthy Instagram post, writing: ''I have been taking time these past few weeks to be grateful for all the good people around me and for those who have lifted me up at the very worst times in my life. The silver lining, during the storm, is finding and appreciating the subtle glow of those who sincerely support you in your life unconditionally. However, sometimes while you grieve the one you physically lost, you realize that you must now grieve the loss of some of those you considered friends and family as well.

''I am shocked at how often this occurs. It's not just me, or the rock-star widow, or the political widow; it is the case for the vast majority of women after their partners have passed. It transcends socio-economic class, race, and religion. It is an unpleasant and unfortunately all too common theme. Hard-hearted family members, friends, and business associates; who will exploit a widow's vulnerability when she's broken and alone. These other people who have decided that her time is up as well.

''Through support groups and other widowed friends, and during both difficult and supportive conversations, I have learned that I am not a unique case. This seems to be the inevitable plight of the widow in this world and I cannot help feeling angry, sad and betrayed. I will not be bullied or shamed into silence. I will not accept something so wrong, so lacking in compassion or decency, even with the clear but unspoken threat of social rejection hanging over me.

''This was not the way I would have chosen to move forward. But I will not be pushed aside for someone else's convenience or gain. I will not sacrifice our children's futures for someone else's greed. And I will not let someone else make me feel shame because the man I loved was taken from all of us too soon.

''I will do justice by my husband's work and memory; for our children and for everything we stood for. I want to thank everyone who has stood by Chris and has supported us through this devastating time. Your love and your kindness will never be forgotten.

#chriscornell forever (sic)''