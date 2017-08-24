Chris Cornell's widow has asked fans to submit tributes to the late star, which will be featured on his official website.

The 52-year-old Soundgarden singer died by suicide in May and his wife, Vicky has asked fans to share their treasured memories of the star.

She explained: ''Since my husband's tragic passing, fans from all over the world have come together to share their feelings about what Chris and his music meant to them, leaving thousands of messages of love while visiting him at Hollywood Forever and online. You have opened your hearts to me and our children and we are grateful to you for your sympathy, love and support in bringing us solace and helping us heal.

''Thank you all for your love and support in helping us bear the unbearable.''

She also directed fans to a link to Chris' website, where they can share their memories and tributes.

The site already features a number of tributes, including one from Vicky.

She wrote: ''We had our beautiful babies, and you were convinced we were soulmates, and that you had been looking for me. I'm so happy you found me. I'm so happy for the nearly 14 and a half years we spent together. We did everything together, literally, everything. You were my best friend, and when I wasn't out on tour, we were on the phone at least 4 hours a day.

''You were the best father, husband, and son-in-law to my parents. Your patience, empathy, and love always shone through.

''You had always said I saved you. You wouldn't be alive if it were not for me. My heart gleamed to see you happy living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you can to give back. We had the time of our lives in the last decade, and I'm sorry my sweet love that I did not see what happened to you that night, I'm sorry you were alone, and I know that was NOT you my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too so you can Rest In Peace.

''I am broken, but I will stand up for you, and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day, and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.

''I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will. ALWAYS AND FOREVER, YOUR VICKY (sic).''