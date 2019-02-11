Chris Cornell's children accepted a posthumous Grammy Award on his behalf on Sunday (10.02.19).

The Soundgarden frontman - who took his own life in May 2017 - was honoured with the Best Rock Performance accolade for 'When Bad Does Good', which was released as part of a posthumous compilation of previously-unreleased music in September, and 14-year-old Toni and 13-year-old Christopher paid a touching tribute to their dad when they picked up the trophy at a pre-show ceremony.

Toni said: ''His voice was his vision and his music was his peace. This is for you daddy, we love you so much.''

Christopher added: ''I never thought we'd be standing here without my dad, and I'm sure he would be proud and honoured.

''He was known for many things. He was a rock icon, the godfather of grunge and the creator of a movement whose contribution to music history made a lasting impact across genres and generations.

''He was also one of the greatest poets of his time, whose ... soaring, unforgettable vocals made him the voice of a generation. While he touched the hearts of millions, the most important thing he was known for to us is for being the greatest father.''

The teenagers had been joined on the red carpet at Los Angeles' Staples Centre by their mother, Vicky Karayiannis, and Toni had even donned a shirt emblazoned with her father's likeness for the occasion.

The Audioslave singer had been nominated for 16 Grammy awards throughout his career and his 2019 win was his third in total.