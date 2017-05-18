Chris Cornell's cause of death has been revealed as suicide by hanging.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman sadly passed away at the age of 52 on Wednesday (17.05.17) night, and it has now been reported by medical officials that the star hanged himself inside his hotel room at the MGM Grand Hotel in Detroit, Michigan.

Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office's issued a statement on Thursday (18.05.17) which read: ''The cause of death has been determined as hanging by suicide. A full autopsy report has not yet been completed. There is no additional information at this time.''

The news comes as Chris - who is survived by his wife Vicky Karayiannis, daughters Lillian Jean, 16, and Toni, 12, as well as 11-year-old son Christopher - was in the middle of a tour with Soundgarden, and had been performing a sold-out show at the Fox Theatre just hours before his death.

A tweet on the star's official Twitter reads: ''#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!! @soundgarden #nomorebulls*it (sic)''

And Chris' death is believed to be ''sudden and unexpected''.

A statement released by a representative for the rocker read: ''His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing ... [They] would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.''

The band - also comprised of Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd - were due to continue their North American tour and travel to Columbus, Ohio on Friday (19.05.17), with the run ending in Oklahoma on May 27.

Meanwhile, since his passing, tributes for the star have poured in.

Fellow musician and close friend Nile Rodgers wrote on Twitter: ''A mutual friend called me and tells me my bro passed away. #RIPChrisCornell You are a great artist Love to Vicki and fam @nilerodgers (sic)''

Led Zeppelin rocker Jimmy Page has also paid tribute to Chris, describing him as an ''incredibly talented'' artist.

Writing on Twitter, Jimmy said: ''RIP Chris Cornell Incredibly Talented Incredibly Young Incredibly Missed. (sic)''

Elsewhere, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale said he was in ''total shock'' after hear of his passing.

Gavin tweeted: ''I AM SO SADDENED BY CHRIS CORNELL PASSING. @ soundgarden TOTAL SHOCK.GREAT MAN.GREAT BAND.GREAT LOSS. LOVE TO EVERYONE IN HIS WORLD. XXX (sic)''