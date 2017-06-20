Chris Cornell's daughters have paid tribute to the late star in a series of belated Father's Day (18.06.17) posts.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman tragically passed away on May 17 when he hanged himself in his hotel room in Detroit at the age of 52, and on Monday (19.06.17) his daughters - 17-year-old Lillian and 12-year-old Toni - took the time to honour their father.

In a lengthy statement posted to Chris' Facebook page, Toni - whose mother is Chris' widow Vicky Karayiannis - said: ''Daddy, Let me start by saying how much I love you and how much you mean to me. You are my idol, someone I've always looked up to. You were always there for me. You pushed me forward every day, and you still do.

''Whenever I cry or feel like there's no way I can go on, I hear your voice, 'Don't sit worrying peanut. Worry is a waste of time, I'm ok.'

''I always took what you said to heart. Probably because everything you said was so smart.

''Every time you came home from tour you spent all your hours with us. No matter how tired you were, how many time zones you traveled, you were there for us.

''Whenever I was sick you would take care of me. You would cuddle with me, hug me, kiss me. You didn't care about getting sick. You would stay up all night to make sure my fever went down. And if it didn't, you would wake me up and give me my medicine. I would open my eyes, see you, and feel better.

''I have so many memories with you but one of my favorite ones was earlier this year when I was jetlagged and we watched 'Purple Rain '. We were staying at the BHH and you came into my room when I was trying to find a movie to watch.

''How about Purple Rain?'' you said. I always trusted your judgement. I put it on and immediately fell in love! We then got to your favorite song, 'The Beautiful Ones'.

''This song is so special it doesn't even belong in a genre. When I was in my twenties, I saw this in the theatre and some guy started cracking up laughing at this scene and song. It got me really mad, '' you said.

''I fell in love with the song too and listened to it on repeat.

''Our special connection was always the arts. Poems, books, music, writing. We both have a unconditional love for it.

''Who's going to introduce me to movies like 'Purple Rain' and songs like 'The Beautiful Ones' now? I'm hoping I will find some because you trained me so well.

''I know you are still here, and the warmth I feel beneath the cold, is you.

''YOU ARE THE BEST FATHER IN THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD. And I know, that if this wasn't an accident, you'd still be cuddling with me watching 'Purple Rain'.

''I love you and miss you so, Daddy. You deserve your own day to be celebrated because you are the best dad anyone could ever have. Happy Father's Day!

''Love, Your Baby Toni (sic)''

The heartfelt tribute was accompanied by a collection of snaps of Chris - who also has 11-year-old son Christopher with Vicky - with Toni.

Meanwhile Lillian - whose mother is Chris' ex-wife Susan Silver - said she was ''proud'' to be Chris' daughter.

In a separate Facebook post - which was also accompanied by pictures of the pair - Lillian said: ''Papa, A couple summers ago we were biking around Central Park and you told me that there aren't many truly good people in the world, but that I was one of the few. You always had such firm confidence and pride in what I did, and your warmth and love inspired me to do my best. Now more than ever, I want to live my life to help others as you did. I want to continue to make you proud. Toni, C and I promise to survive, persevere and thrive, as we've always done. I'm so proud to be your baby, I love you more than words can say and I will miss you forever.

''Your ladybug, Lily (sic)''