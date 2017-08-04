Chris Cornell's 12-year-old daughter joined OneRepublic onstage to perform a tribute to her late father.

Toni Cornell - who Chris had with his wife Vicky Karayiannis - joined the 'Counting Stars' hitmakers on the 'Good Morning America' stage on Friday (04.08.17) to pay tribute to her father Chris and his close friend Linkin Park's Chester Bennington, who both took their own lives within months of each other.

Before singing a rendition of 'Hallelujah', Toni told the audience: ''It's an honour to perform this for my dad and Chester and to sing for them.''

Whilst OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder added of the song: ''Chester sang this at Chris' funeral, and this is arguably one of the greatest songs written in the last 50 years. It's a very special song to us, and I think to most people and especially to Toni as well.''

It comes after it was revealed Chester wrote a heartbreaking letter to Chris shortly after his death in which he said he ''couldn't imagine'' a world without the singer.

Chester wrote: ''Dear Chris, I dreamt about the Beatles last night. I woke up with Rocky Raccoon playing in my head and a concerned look my wife's face. She told me my friend had just passed away. Thoughts of you flooded my mind and I wept ...

''I can't imagine a world without you in it. I pray you find peace in the next life. I send my love to your wife and children, friends and family. Thank you for allowing me to be part of your life.''

And in the week following Chester's death, his wife Talinda penned a heartfelt message where she described what was she going through as a ''sick Shakespearean tragedy''.

She wrote at the time: ''One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero - their Daddy. We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul?

''The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well.''