Chris Cornell has died at the age of 52.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman sadly passed on Wednesday night (17.05.17), a representative for the rocker has confirmed.

A statement issued to BANG Showbiz read: ''Chris Cornell passed away late Wednesday night in Detroit, MI. His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing, and they will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause. They would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.''

The news will no doubt come as a shock for his fans and loved ones as a few hours ago he performed a sold-out concert with Soundgarden at Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.

A tweet on the star's official Twitter reads: ''#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!! @soundgarden #nomorebulls*it (sic)''

Cornell was famous for writing and performing the Grammy-nominated Bond theme 'You Know My Name' from 2006's 'Casino Royale' starring Daniel Craig as 007.

Soundgarden - also comprised of Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd - were due to continue their North American tour and travel to Columbus, Ohio on Friday (19.05.17), with the run ending in Oklahoma on May 27.

Soundgarden split in 1997 and reunited in 2010, their last record was 'King Animal' in 2012.

During their 13-year hiatus, Cornell went through a dark period and was admitted to rehab for alcohol addiction.

Although, in an interview in 2012, he said that he would have ended up there anyway.

He said: ''It's something that would have happened even if Soundgarden had stayed together.

''It was a long slow slide and then a long slow recovery, but there was self-discovery too.

''For me it was mostly alcohol - from my late teens until my late thirties.''