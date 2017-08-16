Chris Columbus is ''really proud'' of the script for 'Gremlins 3'.

The 'Harry Potter' filmmaker helmed the first comedy horror back in 1984 but was absent for the 1990 sequel, however, Warner Bros. were confirmed to be working on a third instalment of the franchise, though it's yet to be given a release date.

The 58-year-old director has teased that the plot is as ''twisted and dark'' as the first movie.

Speaking to Slashfilm, Columbus said: ''I'm really proud of the script. It is as twisted and dark as anything, so we'll see.

''It's always a budgetary conversation when we're going to shoot it.

''I wanted to go back to the really twisted sensibility of the first movie.

''I found that was a very easy place for me to fall back into and start writing again so hopefully we'll see that movie soon.''

The original comedy horror movie was released in 1984 and starred Zach Galligan as Billy Peltzer and Phoebe Cates and Corey Feldman.

53-year-old Galligan said last year that Columbus was working ''aggressively'' on the script.

He said: ''He has been aggressively working on a 'Gremlins 3' that takes place in present day. He tantalisingly says there will be some new characters and some old characters - I guess in the style of a 'Force Awakens' type sequel - One thing we know for sure is they have a writer on board.

''Warner Bros definitely wants it, Chris Columbus wants to do it because he'd like to undo the 'Gremlins 2' thing as he wasn't thrilled with it and Steven Spielberg wants to do it I imagine - because he's Spielberg - and why wouldn't he want to do it.

''Once he's found the right script he can attach his name and make a ton of money. Not that there's anything wrong with that.''

'Gremlins 2' dropped in 1990 and told the story of the creatures' return as they take over a media mogul's building.