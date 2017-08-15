Chris Clark used his girlfriend's phone to dump Jesy Nelson by text.

The reality TV star briefly dated the Little Mix singer for three months earlier this year and dumped her to reunite with his former girlfriend Amber Dowding but Chris has now admitted that he used Amber's phone to break up with Jesy.

He told The Sun: ''I used Amber's to do it.

''I was never going to escape it. I had to just deal with it.

''She was on the other side of the world. I am happier now than I ever have been.''

Jesy, 26, was on tour in America with Little Mix for most of their relationship and although Chris flew out to spend some time with her, he previously admitted that the long distance was tough.

Meanwhile, Amber - who rekindled her romance with Chris just days after he split with Jesy - insisted that Chris did the right thing.

She said: ''It wasn't my relationship but all I can say on Chris's behalf is that it wasn't done in a negative way.

''He wasn't 100 per cent in the relationship and he had to end it when he ended it and that was that. I don't want him to ever receive a backlash from it.

''In life you have to think about yourself and be selfish sometimes.''

Jesy - who called off her engagement to Rixton's Jake Roche last year - was reportedly heartbroken when Chris dumped her but friends said their lives were simply too different.

A source said when the pair broke up: ''Their lives are so different; it was never going to work. Chris is a normal Essex lad, he's very private and low key. He likes spending time with his mum and mates and not being in the spotlight.

''Jesy's life is a world away from his. She's a superstar, travelling the world and living in the spotlight. He got a taste of her lifestyle and it couldn't work - it's just not him. There's no bad blood it just wasn't working out between them.''