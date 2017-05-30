Chris Clark always felt ''second best'' to Jesy Nelson.

The reality TV star briefly dated the Little Mix singer for three months earlier this year and after he dumped her and reunited with his former girlfriend Amber Dowding, Chris has admitted that his insecurity led to the breakdown of their romance.

He told OK! magazine: ''[We met] on Instagram. That seems to be the way to meet girls nowadays! She liked one of my pictures and I thought, it can't be that Jesy, surely not, but it was.

''And it went from there really. Our relationship came at a difficult time, though, because the band were touring America, so we mostly spoke on the phone.

''She was only in my life for about three months. I didn't understand why she was interested in me - I'm just someone from 'The Only Way Is Essex'.

''I always felt like second best to Jesy. But that was my issue, not hers.''

Chris,22, was blasted for getting back together with Amber just a few days after he broke up with Jesy, 25, and he said the criticism took a toll on him.

He said: ''I've been trolled and it's been tough. I used to think people who complained about trolling were making a bit of a fuss, but I've seen how bad people can get.

''Jesy and I ended on good terms, I didn't use her.''

Sources close to Chris previously revealed he broke up with Jesy because he was uncomfortable with her fame.

An insider explained: ''Their lives are so different; it was never going to work.

''Chris is a normal Essex lad, he's very private and low key. He likes spending time with his mum and mates and not being in the spotlight.''