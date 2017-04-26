Chris Clark is reportedly back with ex-girlfriend Amber Dowding weeks after splitting from Jesy Nelson.

The British reality star is said to have left the Little Mix singer ''heartbroken'' as he's decided to give things another go with his 'The Only Way Is Essex' co-star.

However, they are said to be keeping things low-key to ''avoid backlash'' as he is believed to have dumped the 25-year-old beauty - who was previously engaged to Rixton's Jake Roche - via a text message.

A source told The Sun Online: ''Chris and Amber are boyfriend and girlfriend again.

''It's been a long time coming but they've decided to give things another go.

''They've been dating on-and-off camera but have told pals they're keen to keep the status of their relationship quiet to avoid a backlash.

''Meanwhile Jesy has been left broken-hearted after having to deal with another very public break-up.''

Chris recently hinted he was in love with another woman during his relationship with the 'Shout Out To My Ex' hitmaker.

And he also admitted that he was never truly over the emotional heartbreak of his split from Amber.

He said: ''I think these past weeks make me realise that I thought I was over her, I did think that. And maybe I'm not so sure any more.''

Amber was recently hospitalised with a mystery illness, but Chris admitted the situation has helped him to realise what she means to him.

He explained: ''I am now single and I see Amber ... I see her at the hospital. She was quite ill. So I messaged her on Twitter and just said 'I didn't like seeing you lie that. I hope you get better'. Despite what's gone on, her being in my life makes me happier. That's the bottom line.''

And Chris - who dated Jesy from February until earlier this month - had said he hoped that he would eventually get back with Amber.

He said: ''I feel like if I kept putting that to the back of my head, two or three years down the line if she didn't find anyone else I would regret not doing stuff like this.''