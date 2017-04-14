Chris Clark wants to give his romance with Jesy Nelson another try.

The 'Only Way Is Essex' star is reportedly feeling ''pretty down in the dumps'' following his split from the Little Mix singer and hopes the pair will reunite when Jesy is back in the UK.

A source told The Sun: ''Chris is pretty down in the dumps at the moment. He's told friends that he doesn't want to throw away what he had with Jesy.

''If the timing was right he would definitely give their romance another chance but he's unsure if Jesy feels the same. He's hoping they can rekindle when they're both next in the same country.''

It comes after it was claimed Jesy and Chris split because of their ''different lives''.

A source said: ''Their lives are so different; it was never going to work. Chris is a normal Essex lad, he's very private and low key. He likes spending time with his mum and mates and not being in the spotlight.

''Jesy's life is a world away from his. She's a superstar, travelling the world and living in the spotlight. He got a taste of her lifestyle and it couldn't work - it's just not him. There's no bad blood it just wasn't working out between them.''

The pair's split appeared to be confirmed when the 'Touch' hitmaker - who was previously engaged to Rixton's Jake Roche - deleted all traces of the reality star from her Instagram account. She removed any photos of the pair whilst also unfollowing Chris on the photo-sharing app.

And Jesy won't be too worried about being single again as she previously revealed she is ''free, single and loving life''.

Speaking before she started dating Chris, she shared: ''I'm free, single and loving life. I'd really like to experience flirting with an American guy. That would be nice ...

''I've found a lot of independence. I think you learn a lot more about yourself when you're single.''