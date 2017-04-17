Chris Clark re-followed his ex-girlfriend Amber Dowding on Instagram after splitting from Jesy Nelson.

The British reality star is said to have hit the follow button on his 'The Only Way Is Essex' co-star and former flame, Amber, the day after he ended his relationship with the 25-year-old Little Mix singer over the phone, The Sun newspaper reports.

It's also suggested that Chris was using the 'Shout Out To My Ex' hitmaker for fame and that he made out he was ''hurt'' by their break up to make him look like he's the most affected by the end of their romance as he is reportedly planning on trying to get Amber back.

An insider told the newspaper: ''Jesy has been upset by the break-up.

''The next day Chris followed his ex-girlfriend Amber on Instagram again and they started interacting online. Jesy's pals are suspicious about this behaviour.

''Jesy doesn't want to believe he might have used her, but she knows a lot of this doesn't add up.''

The close pal added: ''There are stories doing the rounds that Chris is hopeful that they can get back together, but many of us think this is all designed to make him look like the hurt party before he gets back with Amber.''

It comes after an insider said Chris wanted to give their relationship another go and was hoping the pair will reunite when Jesy is back in the UK after her tour with Ariana Grande in the US.

A source previously said: ''Chris is pretty down in the dumps at the moment. He's told friends that he doesn't want to throw away what he had with Jesy.

''If the timing was right he would definitely give their romance another chance but he's unsure if Jesy feels the same. He's hoping they can rekindle when they're both next in the same country.''

It was also claimed Jesy and Chris went their separate ways because of their ''different lives''.

A source said: ''Their lives are so different; it was never going to work. Chris is a normal Essex lad, he's very private and low key. He likes spending time with his mum and mates and not being in the spotlight.

''Jesy's life is a world away from his. She's a superstar, travelling the world and living in the spotlight. He got a taste of her lifestyle and it couldn't work - it's just not him. There's no bad blood it just wasn't working out between them.''

The pair's split appeared to be confirmed when the 'Touch' hitmaker - who was previously engaged to Rixton's Jake Roche - deleted all traces of the reality star from her Instagram account. She removed any photos of the pair whilst also unfollowing Chris on the photo-sharing app.