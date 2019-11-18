'Frozen 2' director Chris Buck has admitted that the 'Tarzan' fan theory is his fault.

Fans of the 'Frozen' franchise have speculated that Anna and Elsa's brother is Tarzan - who has his own Disney movie, in which he was raised in the jungle - even though they were seemingly killed in a storm at sea in the first film, and Chris previously suggested that the characters were related in his ''fun little world''.

He said: ''So in my little head, Anna and Elsa's brother is Tarzan - but on the other side of that island are surfing penguins, to tie in a non-Disney movie, Surf's Up. That's my fun little world.''

However, the 61-year-old director has now revealed that he was ''kidding'', whilst at the European premiere of 'Frozen 2' in London.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''The Tarzan one was my fault, I said it in a Reddit interview. I was just kidding but it took off like crazy.''

Chris was interviewed alongside fellow director Jennifer Lee, who revealed that her favourite fan theory is that Ariel swims around the ship containing Anna and Elsa's parents in 'The Little Mermaid'.

Jennifer said: ''The one I liked was the ship in Little Mermaid being their parents' ship. The fans are so amazing and are smarter than us.''

The 48-year-old filmmaker also admitted she found it challenging finding the right story for the sequel, especially after the success of the original film, which was released in 2013.

She explained: ''The hardest part is the story. We knew emotionally where we wanted to go with these characters but finding the right story takes a lot of work.''

However, Jennifer did enjoy reuniting with the cast and crew and admits there is now ''a lot of trust'' between those on the film.

She said: ''The best part was getting to work with the cast and crew. The same people all wanted to come back. We built it the same way we did the first one and there was a lot of trust. We've been together for eight years now.''

Chris also hinted at a new 'Frozen' project, suggesting that they ''maybe'' won't be apart for long.

He said: ''The family is going to be split up a little bit, but maybe not for long.''