Music mogul Marion 'Suge' Knight is suing singer Chris Brown over a shooting at a nightclub in 2014.
The 51-year-old record producer suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the incident at the 1 Oak club and in his lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, he has accused Chris - the host of the bash - of failing to provide adequate security.
The lawsuit reads: ''As a result of the negligence of the defendants, one or more unknown individuals were allowed access to the event with weapons, including firearms.''
Suge - the co-founder and former CEO of Death Row Records - is currently in jail awaiting trial for murder, but he is asking that Chris and the owners of 1 Oak foot the cost of his past and future medical expenses for his wounds.
Chris has not been implicated in the shooting and has not made any public comment on the lawsuit.
Meanwhile, Suge was charged with murder and attempted murder following a fatal hit-and-run incident in Compton, California, back in February 2015.
The controversial music mogul has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges brought against him, while his attorneys have claimed the shooting in the nightclub led him to flee the scene when his car was attacked, running down two men and killing one in the process.
Throughout pre-trial hearings, Suge complained of complications from injuries suffered in the shooting, including a blood clot.
Suge, who was a close friend of rap star Tupac Shakur, was also shot at a 2005 party hosted by Kanye West.
On that occasion, he sued Kanye over a perceived lack of security, but the judge ultimately ruled in favour of the 'Famous' hitmaker.
