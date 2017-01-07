Mike Tyson will train Chris Brown for his celebrity boxing match with Soulja Boy.

The 27-year-old singer and Atlanta rapper - who are embroiled in a bitter feud and have exchanged blows on social media - will take their fury inside the ring in March and Mike has agreed to train Chris.

50 Cent, 41, arranged for Mike to help with Chris' training after he placed a bet for $100,000 with Floyd Mayweather, 39 - who is training Soulja Boy - that Chris will win and he posted a video on Instagram of the conversation between him and Mike.

In the video, 50 Cent said: ''Listen Mike, they say Floyd's going to be training Soulja Boy so I said I've gotta get Mike Tyson to train Chris Brown,'' and Mike responded: ''Yeah, Soulja Boy's gonna get f****d up!''

Chris also shared the video on his own Instagram page.

50 Cent added in another video: ''I kind of feel like Floyd wants to train him so he can beat me. I just got off the phone with Iron Mike Tyson and Iron Mike is going to train Chris Brown. Now this is going to be a show! When I put on a show I put on a show!''

Chris and Soulja Boy's feud kicked off after Chris vowed to fight the 26-year-old rapper - real name DeAndre Cortez Way - for liking a picture of his ex-lover Karrueche Tran.

Soulja Boy then raged on Twitter: ''Chris brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram this n**** a b***h

''Aye @chrisbrown pull up n***a I'll knock yo B***h A** out stop snorting so much coke n****. FRUITS

''F**k @chrisbrown

''That n**** @chrisbrown better not tweet s**t with his p***y a**. He called my phone trippin so now I'm trippin F**k n****. Fruits! (sic)''

He also roamed the streets looking for Chris and attempted to entice him into a brawl before they announced their planned boxing match.