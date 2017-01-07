Chris Brown will be put through his paces by Mike Tyson before he meets Soulja Boy in a celebrity boxing match in Las Vegas in March.
Mike Tyson will train Chris Brown for his celebrity boxing match with Soulja Boy.
The 27-year-old singer and Atlanta rapper - who are embroiled in a bitter feud and have exchanged blows on social media - will take their fury inside the ring in March and Mike has agreed to train Chris.
50 Cent, 41, arranged for Mike to help with Chris' training after he placed a bet for $100,000 with Floyd Mayweather, 39 - who is training Soulja Boy - that Chris will win and he posted a video on Instagram of the conversation between him and Mike.
In the video, 50 Cent said: ''Listen Mike, they say Floyd's going to be training Soulja Boy so I said I've gotta get Mike Tyson to train Chris Brown,'' and Mike responded: ''Yeah, Soulja Boy's gonna get f****d up!''
Chris also shared the video on his own Instagram page.
50 Cent added in another video: ''I kind of feel like Floyd wants to train him so he can beat me. I just got off the phone with Iron Mike Tyson and Iron Mike is going to train Chris Brown. Now this is going to be a show! When I put on a show I put on a show!''
Chris and Soulja Boy's feud kicked off after Chris vowed to fight the 26-year-old rapper - real name DeAndre Cortez Way - for liking a picture of his ex-lover Karrueche Tran.
Soulja Boy then raged on Twitter: ''Chris brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram this n**** a b***h
''Aye @chrisbrown pull up n***a I'll knock yo B***h A** out stop snorting so much coke n****. FRUITS
''F**k @chrisbrown
''That n**** @chrisbrown better not tweet s**t with his p***y a**. He called my phone trippin so now I'm trippin F**k n****. Fruits! (sic)''
He also roamed the streets looking for Chris and attempted to entice him into a brawl before they announced their planned boxing match.
The upcoming documentary shows the mother and daughter living next door to each other in California and explores their unique relationship.
A terrific true story is oddly underplayed in this sober, sedate drama about reconciliation and...
America has failed to win at the Battle of the Year International Championships for fifteen...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Loud and very violent (within the limits of a PG-13 rating), this supposedly gritty thriller...
British filmmaker Smith (Severance) comes up with an effectively disorienting premise that consistently keeps us...
The opening of John Hillcoat's The Proposition wastes no time getting you in the mood....