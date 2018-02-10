Chris Brown wants to do a world tour with Beyonce, Rihanna and Bruno Mars.

The 28-year-old singer took to Twitter to reveal his wish to join forces with the three superstars - including former girlfriend Rihanna, who he was convicted of physically assaulting in 2009 - for a world tour.

He tweeted: ''Just thinking.... A CRAZY WORLD TOUR would BEYONCE, RIHANNA, BRUNO MARS, CHRIS BROWN. ''2 for 2''. And if y'all decide to do it without me... give me 10 per cent (sic).''

Chris pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault and served probation for the crime against Rihanna, following a pre-Grammys party.

Speaking previously about the assault, which he claims happened during a fight between them, Chris said: ''I really hit her. With a closed fist, like I punched her, and it busted her lip, and when I saw it I was in shock, I was ''f**k, why did I hit her like that?''

''So from there she's...spitting blood in my face, it raised me even more. It's a real fight in the car, and we driving in the street.''

Rihanna has previously said she found it hard to move on from her first love.

She said: ''I lost my best friend - like everything I knew switched in a night, and I couldn't control that.

''So, I had to deal with that and that's not easy for me to understand, interpret and it's not easy to interpret on camera, not with the world watching.''