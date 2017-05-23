Chris Brown will reportedly not attend his court hearing on Tuesday (23.05.17).

The 28-year-old rapper was due to appear in court for a hearing during which his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran is set to plead for a permanent restraining order against the star, but according to TMZ.com, Chris will not be making an appearance and will instead be represented by his lawyer.

Earlier this month, the 'Loyal' hitmaker was handed a temporary version of the document ordering him to stay away from his former flame, but Karrueche is pursuing legal action to get permanent papers put in place after she alleged that Chris had threatened to shoot her.

Karrueche also alleges that Chris had ''punched her in her stomach twice [and] pushed her down the stairs'' several years ago.

Her lawyer Michelle Trigger said at the time: ''This has been a frustrating endeavour trying to serve someone who was clearly evading service. I feel better knowing she is safe and we can now focus on securing her a permanent restraining order, rather than playing cat and mouse with Mr. Brown.''

It was previously reported that Chris - who had been on tour when the temporary papers were issued - had ordered his own legal team not to accept the papers on his behalf, leading Karrueche's lawyers to hire a server to track him down.

Karrueche's other lawyer Patrick Blood added: ''Chris Brown has been served and we will see him in court.

''The allegations made under the original restraining order are still maintained and we look forward to getting to the merits, which up until now we haven't been able to do.''

Chris had previously appeared to comment on the claims made by Karrueche in a video posted to his Instagram account.

In the video posted online, he said: ''Make sure y'all don't be listening to all this bulls**t man. I don't know what the f**k they're talking about. Don't believe all that bulls**t, bro.''

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that Karrueche, 29, will also not be at the court hearing in person as she is currently in New Orleans filming a new television show, but TMZ reports the brunette beauty will instead testify over the phone.