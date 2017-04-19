Chris Brown may be forced to pay $30,000 to a nightclub after he cut his appearance short following a scuffle with its in-house photographer earlier this week.

The 'Privacy' hitmaker was reportedly paid the hefty sum by Aja Channelside in Tampa, Florida, to spend Monday (17.04.17) night at the establishment with fellow party-goers but now the venue is determined to claw back the fee they forked out because they had hired him for an hour and he only managed to stay ''five minutes'', according to TMZ.

The 27-year-old singer fled the scene with his entourage after her allegedly got caught up in a fight with a photographer after he kept trying to take pictures of the vocalist.

The 'Loyal' hitmaker and his entourage reportedly begged Bennie Vines to stop waving his camera in the pop star's face - but the request was constantly ignored.

Chris reportedly reached the end of his tether when he saw the photographer trying to get a crowd shot of all the guests at the hot spot which, in turn, led to the singer allegedly leaping over the sofa and attacking him in the corner of the club.

The alleged victim doesn't look like he's prepared to let things go without a fight as he's claimed Chris' blow has left him with a painful jaw and a split lip, which he was forced to seek medical attention for after the brawl.

Therow was caught on camera and the footage seemingly shows Chris - who was dressed in a red jumper - throwing punches around before his team pulled him off.

Police were called to the scene to diffuse the situation but the star and his entourage has already fled by the time they arrived at the venue.

No charges has been brought yet but the photographer is planning to press charges.