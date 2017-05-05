Chris Brown was served with a restraining order while celebrating his birthday.

The star - who turned 28 on Friday (05.05.17) - was leaving a nightclub in Houston, Texas, the night before his birthday, when he was served with the papers, ordering him to stay away from his former girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

Her lawyer Michelle Trigger told E! News: ''This has been a frustrating endeavour trying to serve someone who was clearly evading service. I feel better knowing she is safe and we can now focus on securing her a permanent restraining order, rather than playing cat and mouse with Mr. Brown.''

Chris is currently on tour and reportedly had ordered his own legal team not to accept the papers on his behalf, leading Karrueche's lawyers to hire a server to track him down.

Karrueche's other lawyer Patrick Blood told the New York Daily News: ''Chris Brown has been served and we will see him in court.

''The allegations made under the original restraining order are still maintained and we look forward to getting to the merits, which up until now we haven't been able to do.''

Karrueche - who dated Chris on and off between 2011 and 2014 - previously claimed he threatened to kill her.

She issued a sworn statement to the court in February where she claimed he ''told a few people that he was going to kill her''. She also alleged that Chris told the people he was going to ''take her out'' and ''shoot her'' if they couldn't get back together.

Karrueche also alleges that Chris had ''punched her in her stomach twice [and] pushed her down the stairs'' several years ago.

Chris had previously appeared to comment on the claims made by Karrueche in a video posted to his Instagram account.

In the video posted online, he said: ''Make sure y'all don't be listening to all this bulls**t man. I don't know what the f**k they're talking about. Don't believe all that bulls**t, bro.''