Chris Brown's daughter is launching her own clothing line.

Three-year-old Royalty Brown is the face of new unisex fashion range, Royalty Brown Clothing, which she has helped to design with her mother Nia Guzman.

TMZ reports that the range features ''monster graphics, two-pieces and cosmetics''.

In May, Nia filed an International Class 25 trademark under Royalty's name, which includes clothing, footwear and headgear.

Last year, Nia tried to regain full custody of Royalty with only monitored visitation for Chris.

However, a judge denied her demands, which also included stopping Chris' mother from seeing the little girl and for the 'Yeah 3x' singer to submit to drug testing.

When Nia filed her legal bid asking for a change in the custody agreement, a judge ordered Chris to give her $20,000 to fund legal representation - but after having all her requests denied, the judge ruled she wasn't entitled to the money and needed to pay back her former partner.

There was also supposed to be another hearing on child support, with Nia asking for her $2,500 payments to be increased to almost $16,000, but she requested the petition be dismissed.

Chris previously blasted Nia after she alleged Royalty developed asthma because he smoked excessively around her.

In a now-deleted Instagram post from February 2016, he wrote: ''Absolutely untrue. I quit cigarettes on New Years. NO ONE smokes around my daughter.

''This is obviously a play to get some sort of increased income.

''I take care of my daughter and I would never ever put her in a position that will harm her.''

Chris went on to slam the ''slander'' which surrounds him and the people who ''use'' him, insisting he is just trying to do his best for his little girl.

He continued: ''I'm so sick and tired of negative people trying to use me and slander me.

''All this annoying bs, everybody knows what they do in this street.

''My daughter is my pride and joy and I will not be played because my lifestyle is different from other parties involved. This really has to stop.(sic)''