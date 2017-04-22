Chris Brown's documentary is set for release in two months' time.

The 27-year-old singer regularly finds his face splashed across magazines due to his public run ins with the law and explosive relationships but he will now get the chance to share his side of the story in his forthcoming biopic 'Welcome To My Life'.

The film's website said: ''This compelling documentary moves beyond the spotlight and past the attention-grabbing headlines to give pop superstar Chris Brown a chance to tell his own story. New interviews with the international phenomenon reveal long-awaited answers about his passion for making music, his tumultuous and much publicised relationships, and the pitfalls of coming of age in the public eye.''

The documentary will also feature some familiar faces - Usher, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Mary J. Blige, Mike Tyson, Rita Ora and Jamie Foxx - and some never-seen-before footage from concerts, work projects and in the studio.

Speaking in the trailer, the 'Privacy' hitmaker said: ''I went from being America's sweetheart to public enemy number one.''

The sneak peak, which was released last month, sees Chris opening up about his abusive relationship with Rihanna, in which he attacked her, in 2009.

He said: ''I felt like a f***ing monster. I was thinking about suicide and everything else. I wasn't sleeping, I wasn't eating. I just was getting high.''

And his mother, Joyce Hawkins, admitted the incident marked the ''worst day'' of her life.

She said: ''That was the worst day of my life and probably his life.

''I felt like I was going to lose my child.''

Despite the way his reputation plummeted after the assault - for which he was sentenced to five years of probation, one year of domestic violence counselling, and six months of community service - and subsequent other legal problems, the 'Beautiful People' singer insists he will never be ''finished''.

As the trailer draws to a close, he said: ''If there was ever a doubt in your mind that Chris Brown was done, he was finished? I wouldn't bet on it.''