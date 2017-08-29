Chris Brown has pledged $100,000 to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey following an appeal by Kevin Hart.

The 'Beautiful People' singer has announced he will make the donation after millions of people's lives were left devastated following destructive flooding in Texas, leaving them without homes and safety.

In response to a plea by comedian Kevin, Chris said in an Instagram video: ''What's up big bro, Kevin Hart. I accept your challenge. We need to come together.

''I'm donating $100,000. So man, this is for everybody out there in Texas, the relief and everything. I accept the challenge and I implore and encourage everybody else, who can change and make a change for this, to please donate and help out. Love you all.''

Kevin took to his Instagram account yesterday (28.08.17) to ask his celebrity friends for help for his Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge.

He said: ''Serious moment right now, I've just caught up to speed with everything going on in Houston with Hurricane Harvey and this s**t is uneblievable.

''I think we've participated in a lot of challenges on the internet. Some meaningful, some meaningless, but we've all done 'em.

''At this point I'm going to start a real challenge. I'm challenging a lot of my celebrity friends to donate $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey, to Red Cross.

''This is a serious matter. The people are in bad shape and they need help. I'm going to lead the charge and step up this way.

''I challenge The Rock, Steve Harvey, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Jerry Seinfeld, and I think when you do it you all should tag somebody else. $25,000 is coming from me. Prayers go out to Houston.''

He added the caption: I'm calling this the Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge....Lets go @therock @beyonce @chrisrock Jay Z Dave Chappelle @jerryseinfeild @iamsteveharveytv @justintimberlake #HurricaneHarveyReliefChallenge #prayforhouston .....I am getting a link together now people. Help me help Houston.... (sic)''

But he later admitted he was pledging $50,000 to the cause instead of $25,000.

Kevin's plea comes after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas on Friday evening (25.08.17), devastating buildings and leaving huge floods.

The natural disaster has affected people in several large cities, including Houston, Austin and San Antonio.