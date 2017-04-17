Chris Brown has reportedly punched a photographer in the face.

The 27-year-old singer songwriter is believed to have been involved in a fight at nightclub Aja Channelside in Tampa, Florida, in the early hours of Monday morning (17.04.17), and was embroiled in the scuffle when the venue's in-house photographers kept trying to take pictures of the vocalist.

According to TMZ, the 'Loyal' hitmaker and his entourage continually asked the staff to stop getting photographs of the vocalist, which was continually ignored.

And the final straw came when Chris was in the DJ booth and he spotted a photographer taking what was believed to be a crowd shot of all of the guests at the hot spot that all hell broke loose.

The photographer is believed to have told the publication once the musician caught sight of him taking another snap, he leapt over a couch and attacked him in a corner of the club.

And the photographer, who has remained unnamed, has claimed Chris has caused him to suffer from a painful jaw, although it is unknown whether it has been broken, as well as a split lip, and he is reportedly seeking medical attention.

Footage of the aggressive brawl has also been obtained by the site, which captures Chris - who was dressed in a red jumper - ran to the side of the stage and can be seen throwing punches, before being hurled away.

The clip also shows Chris' bodyguard, who adorned a yellow ensemble, pull the American star - who has two-year-old daughter Royalty with his fromer partner Nia Amey - out of the altercation, whilst somebody repeatedly asks the pair to ''Chill''.

The video also shows the crowd whip out their phones to record the brawl, as the music comes to a halt.

And it is rumoured police were called to the site to diffuse the argument, however Chris has reportedly made a quick exit before they arrived.

Although Chris managed to get away from the situation swiftly, it has been reported the photographer is planning to press charges against him.