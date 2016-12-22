Chris Brown is so serious about his new girlfriend Krista Santiago that he has given her a key to his house.
The 27-year-old singer has given Krista Santiago a key to his Los Angeles home because he wants to prove that he is committed to the brunette beauty.
A source told HollywoodLife.com: ''Chris and Krista are dating. But he's learned from his relationships with Rihanna and Karrueche Tran and is going to keep this relationship out of the media and on the lowest of the down lows.
''But just because they're keeping it quiet doesn't mean it's not passionate. ''They're into one another heavy!
''He's showered her with gifts. They love painting and listening to music together.
''But the most serious gift he's given her is the key to his house. That's huge for him because he wants her to know that he's serious about her and is not creeping and having other females in his house. He basically has an open-door policy with her and that's new for him.''
Chris is also a doting dad to his two-year-old daughter Royalty and recently praised her for giving him a ''purpose'' in life.
Sharing a picture of them both recently, he wrote: ''I'm happy that I took responsibility to be a father and This little lady has given me strength, unconditional love, and most of all PURPOSE.
''Ignorant people would label me homophobic, WOMAN BEATER, trouble maker. I've been through hell and back to jail and back. I refuse to crumble. I STAND LOVE YOU RORO. (sic)''
And he is humbled to have a daughter, explaining: ''I have a co-parenting job that's pretty amazing but, you know, learning how to be a dad, especially learning how to take care of somebody else. I barely know how to brush my teeth in the morning! It's actually great. It's very humbling ... It's very calming.
''I think I was a lot (more) ... rambunctious, very hyper as a kid but, now seeing that 10 times over, my daughter's kinda, like, mellowing me out ... That's the best part of being a dad, doing those little things. Bedtime is crazy for me 'cause I always was like ... trying to avoid bedtime when I was a kid, like, 'No, mum, just 15 more minutes, please!' So I'll keep like the kids' channel on and turn it all the way low and turn all the lights out, and, you know, I'll lay in the bed with her and, like, rub her back until she actually falls asleep. But some nights, she's not having it. Like, she just is totally energetic.''
