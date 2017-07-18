Controversial musician Chris Brown reportedly feels Rihanna can do better than her boyfriend Hassan Jameel.
Chris Brown reportedly feels Rihanna can do ''better'' than her current boyfriend Hassan Jameel.
The 28-year-old singer-songwriter had an on/off relationship with the 'Work' hitmaker between 2008 and 2013, and Chris reportedly feels she can find someone more suitable for her than the Saudi billionaire, who was pictured kissing the Bajan beauty in June.
A source said: ''Chris still cares for Rihanna and keeps up with what she's doing.
''He saw the make out pics and knows about Hassan. Chris doesn't know what's going on but he'd be p***ed if he was playing her for a fool.''
An insider added that irrespective of where their relationship is going, Chris feels Rihanna could find someone better than Hassan.
The source told HollywoodLife.com: ''Rih has been through hell and back and she deserves better. All Chris wants is for her to be happy.''
Meanwhile, Rihanna's dad Ronald Fenty recently admitted to being surprised by his daughter's relationship with Hassan.
However, he confessed to being relieved that the chart-topping star isn't dating an entertainer or an athlete, as she's previously done.
He said: ''A friend sent me [a picture of] them on Facebook of them kissing in the pool, I was looking for someone of colour, a darker colour, but whatever makes her happy. He's very tall.
''She told me she had a new boyfriend about a month ago, but I didn't know who he was. I always tell her, 'Don't date an entertainer, don't date an athlete'.
''They are busy going this way and that way, they don't have any quality time, and they're good looking guys so women fall all over them.
''I didn't know he was a billionaire. Too little money, or too much money can't make you happy, you need to something in-between.''
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
New album 'Flower Boy' comes later this summer.
A terrific true story is oddly underplayed in this sober, sedate drama about reconciliation and...
America has failed to win at the Battle of the Year International Championships for fifteen...
Tired of their men behaving like egotistical, sport-obsessed, womanising jerks, four interconnected women prepare to...
Loud and very violent (within the limits of a PG-13 rating), this supposedly gritty thriller...
Up until now Gordon Cozier and his bank robber gang have remained one of the...
British filmmaker Smith (Severance) comes up with an effectively disorienting premise that consistently keeps us...
The opening of John Hillcoat's The Proposition wastes no time getting you in the mood....