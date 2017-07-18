Chris Brown reportedly feels Rihanna can do ''better'' than her current boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter had an on/off relationship with the 'Work' hitmaker between 2008 and 2013, and Chris reportedly feels she can find someone more suitable for her than the Saudi billionaire, who was pictured kissing the Bajan beauty in June.

A source said: ''Chris still cares for Rihanna and keeps up with what she's doing.

''He saw the make out pics and knows about Hassan. Chris doesn't know what's going on but he'd be p***ed if he was playing her for a fool.''

An insider added that irrespective of where their relationship is going, Chris feels Rihanna could find someone better than Hassan.

The source told HollywoodLife.com: ''Rih has been through hell and back and she deserves better. All Chris wants is for her to be happy.''

Meanwhile, Rihanna's dad Ronald Fenty recently admitted to being surprised by his daughter's relationship with Hassan.

However, he confessed to being relieved that the chart-topping star isn't dating an entertainer or an athlete, as she's previously done.

He said: ''A friend sent me [a picture of] them on Facebook of them kissing in the pool, I was looking for someone of colour, a darker colour, but whatever makes her happy. He's very tall.

''She told me she had a new boyfriend about a month ago, but I didn't know who he was. I always tell her, 'Don't date an entertainer, don't date an athlete'.

''They are busy going this way and that way, they don't have any quality time, and they're good looking guys so women fall all over them.

''I didn't know he was a billionaire. Too little money, or too much money can't make you happy, you need to something in-between.''