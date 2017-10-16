Chris Brown has revealed the lengthy tracklist for his new album, and has confirmed an exciting collaboration with R. Kelly for the upcoming record.
Chris Brown has collaborated with R. Kelly on a song on his new album 'Heartbreak on a Full Moon'.
The 28-year-old singer and Kelly, 50, have teamed up for the track 'Juice Booty', which also features Jhené Aiko.
Brown has revealed the full tracklisting for his upcoming eighth studio LP and the record - his first since 2015's 'Royalty' - is expected to be released this Halloween (31.10.17).
The R&B superstar has revealed to fans that the LP has an epic 45-song running order, and features several collaborations.
Brown and Kelly have worked together in the past, and earlier this year they teamed up with Tyga on the track 'Trippin''.
Other exciting pairings and guest stars on the new album include Usher and Gucci Mane on 'Party', DeJ Loaf and Lil Yachty lending their talents to 'Handle It', while Yo Gotti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Kodak Black all appear on 'Pills & Automobiles'.
Also revealed on the full list are Ty Dolla $ign and Verse Simmonds on 'Only 4 Me' and Future and Young Thug on 'High End'.
Chris has previously opened up about his ambitions for double album, revealing he was able to get the ''vibe'' he wanted by combining feelings of ''nostalgia'' with ''individuality'' whilst in the studio.
He said: ''I thought 'Heartbreak On a Full Moon' was a depiction of what my soul wanted to say. It's funny because we're doing a double album. I've done so many records, but all of the records, to me, are personal favorites and I feel like it gets what I want to say across. It gives a vibe. You get nostalgia or you get a sense of individuality.''
Chris Brown - 'Heartbreak on a Full Moon' tracklist:
1. Lost & Found
2. Privacy
3. Juicy Booty Feat. Jhené Aiko and R. Kelly
4. Questions
5. Heartbreak on a Full Moon
6. Roses
7. Confidence
8. Rock Your Body
9. Tempo
10. Handle It Feat. DeJ Loaf and Lil Yachty
11. Sip
12. Everybody Knows
13. To My Bed
14. Hope You Do
15. This Ain't
16. Pull Up
17. Party Feat. Usher and Gucci Mane
18. Sensei Feat. A1
19. Summer Breeze
20. No Exit
21. Pills & Automobiles Feat. Yo Gotti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Kodak Black
22. Hurt the Same
23. I Love Her
24. You Like
25. Nowhere
26. Other Ni**as
27. Tough Love
28. Paradise
29. Covered in You
30. Even
31. High End Feat. Future and Young Thug
32. On Me
33. Tell Me What to Do
34. Frustrated
35. Enemy
36. If You're Down
37. Bite My Tongue
38. Run Away
39. This Way
40. Yellow Tape
41. Reddi Whip
42. Hangover
43. Emotion
44. Only 4 Me Feat. Ty Dolla $ign and Verse Simmonds
45. Grass Ain't Greener
