Chris Brown has collaborated with R. Kelly on a song on his new album 'Heartbreak on a Full Moon'.

The 28-year-old singer and Kelly, 50, have teamed up for the track 'Juice Booty', which also features Jhené Aiko.

Brown has revealed the full tracklisting for his upcoming eighth studio LP and the record - his first since 2015's 'Royalty' - is expected to be released this Halloween (31.10.17).

The R&B superstar has revealed to fans that the LP has an epic 45-song running order, and features several collaborations.

Brown and Kelly have worked together in the past, and earlier this year they teamed up with Tyga on the track 'Trippin''.

Other exciting pairings and guest stars on the new album include Usher and Gucci Mane on 'Party', DeJ Loaf and Lil Yachty lending their talents to 'Handle It', while Yo Gotti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Kodak Black all appear on 'Pills & Automobiles'.

Also revealed on the full list are Ty Dolla $ign and Verse Simmonds on 'Only 4 Me' and Future and Young Thug on 'High End'.

Chris has previously opened up about his ambitions for double album, revealing he was able to get the ''vibe'' he wanted by combining feelings of ''nostalgia'' with ''individuality'' whilst in the studio.

He said: ''I thought 'Heartbreak On a Full Moon' was a depiction of what my soul wanted to say. It's funny because we're doing a double album. I've done so many records, but all of the records, to me, are personal favorites and I feel like it gets what I want to say across. It gives a vibe. You get nostalgia or you get a sense of individuality.''

Chris Brown - 'Heartbreak on a Full Moon' tracklist:

1. Lost & Found

2. Privacy

3. Juicy Booty Feat. Jhené Aiko and R. Kelly

4. Questions

5. Heartbreak on a Full Moon

6. Roses

7. Confidence

8. Rock Your Body

9. Tempo

10. Handle It Feat. DeJ Loaf and Lil Yachty

11. Sip

12. Everybody Knows

13. To My Bed

14. Hope You Do

15. This Ain't

16. Pull Up

17. Party Feat. Usher and Gucci Mane

18. Sensei Feat. A1

19. Summer Breeze

20. No Exit

21. Pills & Automobiles Feat. Yo Gotti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Kodak Black

22. Hurt the Same

23. I Love Her

24. You Like

25. Nowhere

26. Other Ni**as

27. Tough Love

28. Paradise

29. Covered in You

30. Even

31. High End Feat. Future and Young Thug

32. On Me

33. Tell Me What to Do

34. Frustrated

35. Enemy

36. If You're Down

37. Bite My Tongue

38. Run Away

39. This Way

40. Yellow Tape

41. Reddi Whip

42. Hangover

43. Emotion

44. Only 4 Me Feat. Ty Dolla $ign and Verse Simmonds

45. Grass Ain't Greener