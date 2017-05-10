Chris Brown has claimed that he needs a ''restraining order'' from his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran after she accused him of psychical abuse.

The 28-year-old musician has been ordered to stay away from the model and actress and out of anger he has taken to social media to tell his side of the story.

Chris has accused the 28-year-old beauty of ''opening old wounds'' by using the fact he pleaded guilty to one count of assault with the intent of doing great bodily injury to his former girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, to make her look like a ''victim''

Responding to the news Karrueche will testify against him, Chris wrote on the comments section of Baller's Alert's Instagram page on Monday (08.05.17):

''I'm so sick of these thirsty adults.

''Her team is trying their best. For what? No one has served me and the lengths they are going, I should call them stalkers. What's even more f***ed up is that, they played off my past by saying I abused her. C'mon now, opening old wounds to make Kae a victim, that's some evil s**t. Sad part, y'all believe it. 'Leave her alone.' Provoking me to spazz so they can have something. Notice that this s**t happens when they need to promote something. No one cares, especially me. That's why I'm being slandered. Nobody will care about them if my name isn't involved. I want nothing to do wit her... you think I wanna chase or still be with someone who would try to destroy me??? She doesn't need a restraining from me. I need one from them.''

The 'Privacy' singer then fumed that he will not be pleading guilty because he believes he has done nothing wrong unlike with Rihanna and accused Karrueche of using his fame to ''skyrocket'' her career.

He added: ''And I will not just accept papers from any lawyer and I will not go to court to admit guilt to further tarnish who I am. I pled guilty in the Rihanna case because I was. I refuse to allow these evil hearted people to label me and lie because they think it will skyrocket their career. Just stay away from me.''

Chris was served with a restraining order after his birthday party on Friday (05.05.17).

TMZ reported that Karrueche will testify against her former partner later this month, in order to help other victims of domestic abuse confront their abusers.

The brunette beauty - who dated Chris on and off between 2011 and 2014 - previously claimed he threatened to kill her.

She issued a sworn statement to the court in February where she claimed he ''told a few people that he was going to kill her''. She also alleged that Chris told the people he was going to ''take her out'' and ''shoot her'' if they couldn't get back together.

Karrueche also alleged that Chris had ''punched her in her stomach twice [and] pushed her down the stairs'' several years ago.