The Crank That (Soulja Boy) star ignited the feud on Monday night (02Jan17) when he took to Twitter and claimed Chris had called him up and said "he wanna fight me" because the rapper 'liked' a picture posted on Instagram by Karrueche, who Chris dated on and off between 2011 and 2015.

"That n**ga @chrisbrown better not tweet s**t with his p**sy a*s. He called my phone trippin so now I'm trippin," Soulja Boy tweeted.

He also retweeted an old post by Karreuche and replied with blowing a kiss emojis, and in another post, he referenced Chris' assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

"Chris b**ch a*s aint even trending no more. But I am lmao (laughing my a*s off) irrelevant a*s woman beater. Can't wait to see this f**k n**ga don't shake my hand."

The 26-year-old also posted an expletive-ridden video to Instagram in which he threatened to beat Chris, 27, up.

"Hey Chris Brown, you're a b**ch when I see you Imma beat the f**k out of you," he said. "You think you hard cos you beat Rihanna up? Do that s**t to me! What the f**k wrong with you n**ga call my phone on FaceTime talking about 'oh why you liking Karrueche pictures on Instagram man?'... Karrueche don't want you, she don't want you."

Chris responded to the rapper's rant with his own Instagram video in which he challenged him to a fight at a boxing gym and insisted he will win.

"I give you three rounds Soulja, three minutes. Thirty seconds, when that adrenaline run out, you're gonna have to deal with a n**ga that's been training," he said. "I don't talk s**t. This s**t is beneath me... But you gotta get your a*s whopped my n**ga."

He also criticised the rapper for bringing up the Rihanna incident, insisting he's grown up since then, and concluded by telling his fans to buy his new single Party and said, "we gonna kill this n**ga."