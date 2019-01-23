Chris Brown has been told he can leave France but an allegation of rape against him is still being investigated.
Chris Brown is free to leave France after being released from police custody.
The 'Yeah 3x' singer and two other men, including his bodyguard, were arrested in Paris on Monday (21.01.19) after a 24-year-old woman made an allegation of rape and though he's been given the all-clear to return to the US, the investigation is not over.
The prosecutor's office told TMZ: ''The investigations, which are not closed at this stage, will continue under the authority of the Paris prosecutor's office.''
The prosecutors confirmed the 29-year-old star is free to leave France, having been released from custody on his own recognisance, without bail.
The two other men who were arrested have also been let go.
The official announcement comes after Chris took to Instagram to protest his innocence against the allegations.
The 'Loyal' hitmaker - who has four-year-old daughter Royalty from a past relationship - shared a photo on Instagram which read ''This B!tch Lyin' '' and added the caption: ''I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR...... THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP!
''NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!(sic)''
The alleged victim has claimed she was attacked in Chris' suite at the five star Mandarin Oriental hotel on January 15.
In her police statement, which was obtained by French magazine Closer, she claims she met the singer - who has been accompanied on his France trip by girlfriend Ammika Harris - at Le Crystal club, near Les Champs-Elysees, and went him back to the hotel, after she and a friend were both invited there by the 'Run It' hitmaker and the other two men.
She then claims she was separated from her friend and ended up alone with the singer, which is when the alleged crime took place.
According to reports, Chris and the other three men were arrested at his hotel and have been co-operating with their lawyers.
