Chris Brown has been arrested in Paris on suspicion of rape.

The 29-year-old singer and two other men, one of whom is Brown's bodyguard, are in custody in the French capital after a 24-year-old woman made an allegation of serious sexual assault against them.

The alleged victim claims she was attacked in Brown's suite at the five star Mandarin Oriental hotel on January 15.

The 'Loyal' singer was arrested on Monday (21.01.19) and remains in custody, whilst enquiries are ongoing.

In the alleged victim's police statement, obtained by French magazine Closer, she claims she met the rapper at Le Crystal club, near Les Champs-Elysees, and went him back to the hotel, after she and a friend were both invited there by Brown and the other two men.

She then claims she was separated from her friend and ended up alone with Brown, which is when the alleged crime took place.

According to reports, Brown and the other three men were arrested at his hotel and have been co-operating with their lawyers.

Brown had been in Paris with his 25-year-old girlfriend Ammika Harris, who he has been romantically linked to since August 2015.