The musicians, who agreed to step into the ring together after feuding over Chris' ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, planned to fight in Las Vegas, but cannot due to regulatory restrictions, according to editors at TMZ.com.

In order to fight in Las Vegas amateur fighters must sign up to a strict drug testing regime.

Sources close to the pair tell the gossip site that they are determined to get it on in the ring and have eyes on earning a large purse by selling the fight to viewers on pay-per-view.

As a result they have earmarked the city in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) as their favoured destination.

Soulja Boy, 26, showed his seriousness about the bout last week (end08Jan16) when he revealed he had signed on with boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather as a trainer and promoter.

Chris, 27, countered by ensuring he had his own boxing legend in his corner by signing up fearsome heavyweight Mike Tyson as his trainer.

TMZ report that the pair are planning to give a portion of the money they earn from the fight to charity.

The musicians' feud went public when Soulja Boy claimed Chris rang him up and threatened him after he 'liked' an Instagram picture posted by Karrueche, who split from Brown in 2015.

Chris then challenged the Crank That (Soulja Boy) singer to a fight, having also taken exception to comments he made about his parenting of his two-year-old daughter Royalty.