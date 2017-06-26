Chris Brown and Migos' entourages reportedly came to blows at a BET Awards after-party in Los Angeles on Sunday (25.06.17).

The 28-year-old singer had just finished premiering his new music video with Future at the event near the Microsoft Theater when he came across the hip-hop trio and the situation is said to have spiralled out of control.

A member of Chris' entourage pushed rapper Quavo, according to TMZ, which claims that someone from the Migos camp then became embroiled in the situation and was punched.

Chris, for his part, kept his distance from the scuffle - but Migos and some friends reportedly followed the controversial musician to his car, where they surrounded him.

However, the tension soon died down and Chris was able to walk away from the situation without any further problems being caused.

And by the time police officers had arrived on the scene, everyone involved in the earlier incident had gone their separate ways.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against Chris.

The model told a court how her ex-boyfriend issued violent threats against her after they had split up almost three years ago.

Karrueche, 29, also claimed the singer sent her messages which said things like: ''I'm not being nice to you no more, if I see you out in public again and I'm there I will make you hate me even more, don't be anywhere I'm out in public, I'm going to ban you from all events.''

In her testimony, Karrueche alleged that the 'Yeah 3x' hitmaker - who was previously convicted of assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna - had beaten her before.

Karrueche said she feared for her safety and needed permanent protection, a request the judge ultimately agreed with.