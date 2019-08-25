Chris Brown and his ex are set to welcome a baby boy.

The 30-year-old singer - who already has daughter Royalty, five, with former girlfriend Nia Guzman - is allegedly getting ready to welcome a son with Ammika Harris, who he split from earlier this year.

TMZ reports that Ammika and Chris are ''are getting along well'' and Chris is looking after her ''financially, medically and emotionally''.

The baby is believed to be due in the Autumn.

In June, Chris hinted at his baby news on social media, referring to Ammika as his ''baby mama''.

Meanwhile, last year, Chris agreed to ''significantly'' increase his child support payments to Nia Guzman.

The 'Loyal' hitmaker had been paying his former partner $2,500 a month to support their daughter Royalty, and he agreed to increase the sum considerably following months of discussions in mediation.

The musician reportedly also agreed to buy a house for Nia and to pay over $100,000 of her legal fees.

In September 2018, the 'Run It' singer argued Royalty would be ''spoilt'' if he increased his payments in line with Nia's request or gave her the $250,000 in retroactive child support she had also asked for.

He argued in court documents: ''Providing a four year old with everything she demands could be harmful and is not in her best interest.''

He outlined that he pays $6,000 a month for a private school, covers her medical expenses and pays for a nanny - even though Nia's mother takes care of Royalty - as well as coughing up $1,770.98 a month in vacations and travel, $1,516.59 for gifts and entertainment, and another $419 for activities.

Chris accused Nia of using their little girl as pawn and made it clear on his documents that he was not willing to pay the $21,000 per month she had reportedly requested, but was happy to increase it to $9,813 a month.

He also claimed that the pair only slept together once and she didn't tell him she was pregnant until Royalty was born but, even then, she allegedly withheld custody from him when he refused to cough up more money in support.