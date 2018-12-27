Chloe Sims is concerned about how ''vulnerable'' her pal Katie Price is.

The 36-year-old reality star has admitted that she's worried about the 40-year-old former glamour model - who is facing her third divorce, a stint in rehab, and is dealing with her mother's terminal cancer diagnosis - because she ''always puts herself down''.

In an interview with Closer Magazine, Chloe said: ''I saw Katie a few months ago in Sheesh [a restaurant in Essex], and there's always something so vulnerable about her.

''When you speak to her, she always puts herself down. She's very thin, but she'll say how fat she looks.''

The 'Only Way Is Essex' star went on to sing Katie's praises and insists she needs a close knit group of ''people she can trust'' around her during this difficult time.

She added: ''I think she's done amazingly well - she's entertained the nation and appears to be a good mum.

''I think it would be a shame if things didn't get better for her. She needs to surround herself with people she can trust.''

Despite her fears over Katie, Chloe revealed that this year she's looking for love, and although she's currently single, in a ''dream world'' Chloe is hoping to be engaged next Christmas.

She told us: ''In my dream world, I'd have a proposal at Christmas!

''I'd love to be in a relationship. I'm really fussy - but who knows, I may just meet someone by chance.''

The brunette beauty also confessed that she's looking for an ''older man'' who she can connect with.

She said: ''I'm looking for an older man, who knows what they want. The most important thing is feeling a connection with someone.''