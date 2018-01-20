Chloe Sevigny would ''probably not'' work with Woody Allen again.

The 43-year-old actress appeared in the controversial director's 2004 comedy 'Melinda and Melinda' but admitted that she has been battling with her decision to previously work with Woody, who has been accused of sexually assaulting his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

Chloe told Variety: ''I have my own turmoil that I'm grappling with over that decision. Would I work with him again? Probably not.''

Chloe is the latest star to voice regret over working with the 82-year-old filmmaker, following his daughter's claims.

Selena Gomez, who stars in his upcoming film 'A Rainy Day In New York' has made a ''significant donation'' to the Time's Up Legal Fund.

The 25-year-old actress's donation is reported to be significantly more than her salary was for the movie.

Her co-star Timothée Chalamet also donated his fee, splitting the money between the Time's Up movement, The LGBT Center in New York, and Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN).

And Rebecca Hall - who starred in Woody's 2008 movie 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' - expressed her regret at working with Allen, and pledged to donate her fee from the film to Time's Up.

Mira Sorvino - who won an Oscar for her role in 1996's 'Mighty Aphrodite' - told Farrow she was sorry for ''turning a blind eye'' to the sexual abuse allegations she made against Allen.

And Greta Gerwig - who starred in Allen's 2012 film 'To Rome With Love' - has said: ''If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again.''

Farrow published an open letter in The New York Times in 2014 alleging that Allen molested her in an attic when she was seven and accusing Hollywood of turning a ''blind eye''.

The director has denied the allegation and this week accused the Farrow family of ''cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time's Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation''.