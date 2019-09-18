Chloe Sevigny had a ''panic attack'' when her favourite perfume was discontinued.

The 44-year-old actress used to wear Rose by Commes de Garçons

and had to seek out as much stock as possible online when she learned it wouldn't be sold any more.

She said: ''I've worn fragrance since high school basically.

''I literally had a panic attack [when it was discontinued], I had to find it on eBay and I collected as many bottles as I could. Everyone recognised me by that scent.''

Chloe tried other rose fragrances as replacements but couldn't find one she liked as much so jumped at the chance to work with Alia Raza and Ezra Woods of Régime des Fleurs on her own perfume, Little Flower.

She told HarpersBazaar.com of the fragrance: ''This perfume is surprisingly very fresh, very dewy. [It's like] being in a rose garden in bloom.

''It starts very fresh and becomes a little warmer.''

The 'Boys Don't Cry' actress finds perfume a source of comfort.

She said: ''I think when you wear one every day it becomes part of you, it's protective.

'' usually apply when my skin is still a little moist out of the shower. Apparently if you apply creams and perfumes when you're still a little damp they penetrate better. I do three squirts around my neck, two on my wrists, then I get dressed and I do another four spritzes, because I like it also to stay on my clothes. I feel like fragrance stays better on clothing and in dry hair.''

Chloe eventually wants to extend Little Flower into other products.

She said: ''We'd like to make some products that are more accessible, that aren't as expensive, like a smaller version or maybe even a cream or candle so that more can experience the beautiful fragrance that we created.''