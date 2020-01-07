Chloe Sevigny is reportedly five months pregnant with her first child.
Chloe Sevigny is pregnant.
The 'American Horror Story' actress was seen out in New York City with her partner, Sinisa Mackovic, on Monday (06.01.20) and her growing bump was clear to see in a figure-hugging dress.
According to TMZ - who obtained a series of pictures showing the couple being affectionate towards one another, with the gallery director even rubbing his girlfriend's bump - the 45-year-old actress is around five months along in her pregnancy.
The couple have yet to make an official comment on the news.
The 'Lizzie' actress previously admitted she wanted to have a daughter because she had kept on to so many of her old clothes, it was ''embarrassing'' not to have a reason to store them in her closet.
She said: ''I have pieces that I wore over and over again in high school. My collection is vast and exhaustive and a little embarrassing.
''Just all the pieces that I hold and think about what was happening when I was wearing them. The sense memory of that.
''I still have the shirt I wore in the movie 'Kids'. I have the bunny ears I made for 'Gummo'. I have all kinds of weird articles from different characters I've played, photo shoots, events, my Oscar dress.
''It's embarrassing. I better have a daughter soon or I don't know what's gonna happen.''
Chloe has her own quirky style and has admitted that her unique look and acting style made it difficult when building a career in Hollywood.
She said: ''Everyone was like, 'You have to be more approachable. Hollywood thinks you're too weird. You're never going to get any parts.' Meanwhile I was like, 'Johnny Depp gets to be weird!' But it didn't work for me.''
