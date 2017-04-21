Chloe Sevigny deals with Instagram trolls by liking a picture on their accounts.

The 'American Horror Story' actress has a social media following of nearly 570,000 and though not all the comments she receives on the photos she shares are positive, she has found a clever strategy to keep haters at bay.

She told Net-a-Porter's The Edit magazine: ''I go onto their profile after they have said something mean and I 'like' a picture.

''It humanises me. And I've actually had people then apologise for what they said.''

The 42-year-old actress created her own Insta-series to show ''alternative beauty ideals'' as she finds it ''inspiring to see women who are not conventional beauties who have been judged''.

She said: ''If Rihanna was in my outfit, the tabloids would love it. I don't court mainstream success so they have a hard time understanding me.

''It's impossible for me to go somewhere and not be judged. We are in a culture of darkness where everybody is a critic.

''Susan Sarandon and Katy Perry get s**t from liberals and conservatives. And I'm horrified at the insults that Lena Dunham has to put up with.''

The outspoken actress also condemns self-promotion and believes social media ''white-washes'' everything.

She said: ''I'm 42 and I'm already famous - why would I self-promote myself like that? It's disgusting.

''I'm very confused by millennials. When I was a teenager, your wardrobe identified who you were. There aren't any tribes anymore; just teenagers dressing as one.''

Although starring in a number of successful films and TV shows, Chloe has yet to star in big-budget movie but she said she would love to be part of something that makes an impact.

She said: ''I'd love to be part of a movie that made a big impact. I compromised, once, to get a pay check to help my mom with a mortgage. But I've been able to maintain my integrity.''