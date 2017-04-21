Chloe Sevigny says she has a creative way of dealing with Instagram trolls by liking one of their pictures after getting trolled.
Chloe Sevigny deals with Instagram trolls by liking a picture on their accounts.
The 'American Horror Story' actress has a social media following of nearly 570,000 and though not all the comments she receives on the photos she shares are positive, she has found a clever strategy to keep haters at bay.
She told Net-a-Porter's The Edit magazine: ''I go onto their profile after they have said something mean and I 'like' a picture.
''It humanises me. And I've actually had people then apologise for what they said.''
The 42-year-old actress created her own Insta-series to show ''alternative beauty ideals'' as she finds it ''inspiring to see women who are not conventional beauties who have been judged''.
She said: ''If Rihanna was in my outfit, the tabloids would love it. I don't court mainstream success so they have a hard time understanding me.
''It's impossible for me to go somewhere and not be judged. We are in a culture of darkness where everybody is a critic.
''Susan Sarandon and Katy Perry get s**t from liberals and conservatives. And I'm horrified at the insults that Lena Dunham has to put up with.''
The outspoken actress also condemns self-promotion and believes social media ''white-washes'' everything.
She said: ''I'm 42 and I'm already famous - why would I self-promote myself like that? It's disgusting.
''I'm very confused by millennials. When I was a teenager, your wardrobe identified who you were. There aren't any tribes anymore; just teenagers dressing as one.''
Although starring in a number of successful films and TV shows, Chloe has yet to star in big-budget movie but she said she would love to be part of something that makes an impact.
She said: ''I'd love to be part of a movie that made a big impact. I compromised, once, to get a pay check to help my mom with a mortgage. But I've been able to maintain my integrity.''
The actress welcomed her second child with her husband Ashton Kutcher four months ago, and she says that owning dogs is great practice for having...
Rumours surface that Kris Marshall will star as the 13th Doctor.
The best queer movies of all time.
Lady Susan has a reputation that precedes her. She's a professional flirt who men flock...
Acclaimed filmmaker Whit Stillman reunites the stars of his 1998 drama The Last Days of...
With a strikingly unflinching eye, newcomer Sara Colangelo astutely adapts her 2010 short into an...
Linda Lovelace was a hugely successful pornographic actress who hit global stardom with her 1972...
The life of notorious drug smuggler Howard Marks hits the big screen in a lively,...
There's no way that combining the geniuses of producer David Lynch and director Werner Herzog...
It's exceedingly strange that 3 Needles, a lavish and dramatic film shot on three continents...
ZodiacTrailer StreamIt is the ultimate cold case. The rampage of a madman who has never...
Talk about a tough sell. David Fincher's most accomplished film to date is a true-crime...